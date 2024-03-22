Left Menu

Colombia talks with EMC armed group in crisis, analysts say

Peace talks in Colombia between the government and the Estado Mayor Central are in crisis, threatening to end negotiations and ramp up clashes between the armed group and the country's military, analysts said on Thursday. Over the weekend, the government of President Gustavo Petro suspended a bilateral ceasefire with the EMC, a dissident faction of the now-demobilized FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace deal with the state, in three provinces after members of the group attacked an Indigenous group and killed one of their leaders.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 04:08 IST
Colombia talks with EMC armed group in crisis, analysts say

Peace talks in Colombia between the government and the Estado Mayor Central are in crisis, threatening to end negotiations and ramp up clashes between the armed group and the country's military, analysts said on Thursday.

Over the weekend, the government of President Gustavo Petro suspended a bilateral ceasefire with the EMC, a dissident faction of the now-demobilized FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace deal with the state, in three provinces after members of the group attacked an Indigenous group and killed one of their leaders. The talks form part of Petro's policy of total peace, which aims to end the country's armed conflict of almost six decades, which has killed at least 450,000 people.

"The negotiation with this group is seriously damaged," said conflict expert and analyst Eduardo Pizarro. The tension ramped up on Wednesday when Petro accused EMC commander Ivan Mordisco of ​​being a drug trafficker "dressed as a revolutionary."

Petro's comments prompted Mordisco's ire, who accused the leftist president of promoting "war and capitalism" in a message published on X. Following the suspension of the ceasefire in the provinces of Narino, Cauca and Valle de Cauca, Colombia's military and police resumed operations against the EMC.

While the ceasefire holds in other areas of the country as the talks continue, a total breakdown in negotiations will see fighting ramp up, analysts said. "If negotiations break down there will be an increase in conflict and hostilities, with more attacks on the military by the EMC and an increase in fighting amid an offensive targeting the group," said Henry Acosta, who helped facilitate negotiations that led to the FARC's demobilization in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024