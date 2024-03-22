China's Jiangsu Grain Group chairman under investigation for 'discipline violations'
Chinese authorities have placed the chairman of a state-owned grain company in Jiangsu province under investigation, a local anti-graft watchdog said on Friday. Jiangsu Grain Group Chairman Wang Gang was under investigation for "suspected violations of law and discipline"， the province's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement released on the commission's website. Jiangsu Grain Group did not immediately respond to phone calls from Reuters seeking comment.
- Country:
- China
Chinese authorities have placed the chairman of a state-owned grain company in Jiangsu province under investigation, a local anti-graft watchdog said on Friday. Jiangsu Grain Group Chairman Wang Gang was under investigation for "suspected violations of law and discipline"， the province's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement released on the commission's website.
Jiangsu Grain Group did not immediately respond to phone calls from Reuters seeking comment. Wang also served as the group's party secretary and a delegate to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.
The statement did not provide further details on the suspected 'disciplinary violation', which often serves as a euphemism for corruption. Jiangsu, in eastern China, is one of the country's largest provincial economies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Central Commission
- Jiangsu
- Chinese
- Wang
- Jiangsu Grain Group
- Wang Gang
ALSO READ
More Chinese women choosing singledom as economy stutters
New push in Congress to ban TikTok or force Chinese divestiture gains steam
Ukraine presses peace plan, points to N. Korean involvement in talks with Chinese envoy
UPDATE 1-BYD spearheads Chinese electric car push in Australia, a friendlier market
BYD spearheads Chinese electric car push in Australia, a friendlier market