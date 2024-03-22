Left Menu

China's Jiangsu Grain Group chairman under investigation for 'discipline violations'

Chinese authorities have placed the chairman of a state-owned grain company in Jiangsu province under investigation, a local anti-graft watchdog said on Friday. Jiangsu Grain Group Chairman Wang Gang was under investigation for "suspected violations of law and discipline"， the province's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement released on the commission's website. Jiangsu Grain Group did not immediately respond to phone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

China's Jiangsu Grain Group chairman under investigation for 'discipline violations'
  • Country:
  • China

Wang also served as the group's party secretary and a delegate to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.

Jiangsu Grain Group did not immediately respond to phone calls from Reuters seeking comment. Wang also served as the group's party secretary and a delegate to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.

The statement did not provide further details on the suspected 'disciplinary violation', which often serves as a euphemism for corruption. Jiangsu, in eastern China, is one of the country's largest provincial economies.

