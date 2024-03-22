Russia, Ukraine believe crisis will be solved through peace talks, China's special envoy says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 08:07 IST
- Country:
- China
Russia and Ukraine believe that their crisis will be solved through peace talks, even as both are adamant on their positions and have huge differences when it comes to peace talks, China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs said on Friday.
The special envoy Li Hui said Russia appreciates Chinese efforts in its latest round of shuttle diplomacy to Europe, while Ukraine viewed his recent visit as important.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More Chinese women choosing singledom as economy stutters
New push in Congress to ban TikTok or force Chinese divestiture gains steam
Ukraine presses peace plan, points to N. Korean involvement in talks with Chinese envoy
UPDATE 1-BYD spearheads Chinese electric car push in Australia, a friendlier market
BYD spearheads Chinese electric car push in Australia, a friendlier market