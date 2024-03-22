Left Menu

Kejriwal finally brought to justice: BJP after Delhi CM sent to ED custody

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:38 IST
The BJP on Friday welcomed a lower court's decision to send Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, saying the “kingpin of the crime” has been finally brought to justice.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said with the court’s order, the country is now convinced that nobody is above the law.

“The news about the court sending him to (ED’s) remand has at least convinced the country that nobody is above the law. The kingpin of the crime, Arvind Kejriwal, has been finally brought to justice,” Irani said.

The 55-year-old former IRS officer and activist was arrested by the ED on Thursday under the anti-money laundering law from his official residence in the Civil Lines area of Delhi.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court on Friday sent Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28.

The court passed the order on the ED application seeking 10-day custody in the case.

