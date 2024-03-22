Kejriwal finally brought to justice: BJP after Delhi CM sent to ED custody
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Friday welcomed a lower court's decision to send Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, saying the “kingpin of the crime” has been finally brought to justice.
Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said with the court’s order, the country is now convinced that nobody is above the law.
“The news about the court sending him to (ED’s) remand has at least convinced the country that nobody is above the law. The kingpin of the crime, Arvind Kejriwal, has been finally brought to justice,” Irani said.
The 55-year-old former IRS officer and activist was arrested by the ED on Thursday under the anti-money laundering law from his official residence in the Civil Lines area of Delhi.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court on Friday sent Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28.
The court passed the order on the ED application seeking 10-day custody in the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Civil Lines
- Kaveri Baweja
- Smriti Irani
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Kejriwal
- Rouse Avenue
- Arvind
- Delhi
- Irani
ALSO READ
Kejriwal to launch Lok Sabha campaign from Delhi HQ
"Sansad mei bhi Kejriwal..." AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal kicks off Lok Sabha campaigning
Our slogan is 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Dilli hogi khush haal': Delhi CM at launch of AAP's LS poll campaign.
Kejriwal, Mann launch AAP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Delhi, lashes out at BJP-led Centre
AAP following model of 'vikas', BJP pursuing model of 'vinash' by targeting opposition, toppling their governments: Delhi CM Kejriwal.