Five-year-old girl gets entangled in cradle in Kerala, dies

A five-year-old girl died on Thursday after she got entangled in a cradle cloth at her residence in this district, police said.

Hridya was allegedly playing with her younger sibling's cradle set up in the house when the incident occurred. Police suspect that the girl died after her neck got ensnared in the cradle cloth suspended from the ceiling. Hridya's parents were away when the mishap took place, they said. The incident came to light when Hridya's grandfather found the cloth around her neck and alerted others, they added.

