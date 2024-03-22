Blaze and smoke seen at shooting site near Moscow, video obtained by Reuters shows
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:26 IST
Video obtained by Reuters shows a large blaze and smoke rising from the site of a shooting at a concert hall venue near Moscow on Friday.
Russian news agencies reported a shooting incident at the Crocus City Hall on Friday in which at least three people in camoflage opened fire, leaving wounded.
