Israeli helicopter gunship kills Palestinian gunman in West Bank

More than 350 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank or East Jerusalem since the start of the war by security forces or in clashes with extremist Jewish settlers, according to U.N. figures.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:37 IST
An Israeli helicopter gunship chased a Palestinian gunman who had opened fire on an Israeli vehicle near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Friday, killing him after an hours-long shootout with troops, the military said. In a statement, the military said no one was hurt when the man opened fire on the vehicle but Israeli media reported that as many as seven people were wounded.

Violence has been surging in the West Bank ever since the start of the war in Gaza more than five months ago. More than 350 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank or East Jerusalem since the start of the war by security forces or in clashes with extremist Jewish settlers, according to U.N. figures. In the same period, at least 13 Israelis have been killed by Palestinian attackers, according to Israeli figures.

