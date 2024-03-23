Russian foreign ministry criticises UN over reaction to shooting near Moscow
23-03-2024
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that a statement about a shooting near Moscow from the office of the U.N. Secretary General had been too weak.
She said the statement, which spoke of being saddened, by the violence, was insufficient.
