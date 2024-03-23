U.S. Embassy in Moscow expresses condolences to Russian people over shooting near Moscow
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on Friday it was shocked by a mass shooting near Moscow and expressed its condolences to the Russian people.
The embassy in a statement advised U.S. citizens to avoid the area where the shooting took place.
