U.S. Embassy in Moscow expresses condolences to Russian people over shooting near Moscow

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 02:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on Friday it was shocked by a mass shooting near Moscow and expressed its condolences to the Russian people.

The embassy in a statement advised U.S. citizens to avoid the area where the shooting took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

