France says its thoughts are with Moscow shooting victims

The French Foreign Ministry said its thoughts were with the victims of the shooting at a concert hall in Moscow and the Russian people, in a post on X on Friday evening.
In the post, the ministry said that the images out of Moscow were "terrible" and that "light must be shed on these odious acts."
