Raj Kumar Goyal Assumes Charge as Chief Information Commissioner; 8 New ICs Sworn In

In a significant development for India’s transparency and accountability framework, Shri Raj Kumar Goyal formally assumed office as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) in the Central Information Commission (CIC) on 15 December 2025. His appointment marks a renewed push toward strengthening the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and ensuring timely disposal of information appeals across the country.

At a ceremony held at the CIC headquarters, and in the presence of the two incumbent Information Commissioners—Smt. Anandi Ramalingam and Shri Vinod Kumar Tiwari—the new CIC administered the oath of office to eight newly appointed Information Commissioners:

Shri Surendra Singh Meena

Shri Ashutosh Chaturvedi

Shri Swagat Das

Ms. Sudha Rani Relangi

Shri P. R. Ramesh

Shri Khushwant Singh Sethi

Ms. Jaya Varma Sinha

Shri Sanjeev Kumar Jindal

With these appointments, the Central Information Commission is expected to significantly enhance its capacity to handle the rising volume of RTI appeals and complaints, improving public access to information and strengthening citizen-centric governance.

Profiles of the Newly Appointed Information Commissioners

Shri Surendra Singh Meena – Senior IAS Officer with Expertise in Social Welfare Policy

A 1993 batch IAS officer (Jharkhand cadre), Shri Meena most recently served as Director General, Shri Krishna Institute of Public Administration. A B.E. in Metallurgy, he earlier served as Additional/Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and held key administrative posts in Jharkhand. His experience spans policy design, legislation, and welfare schemes for marginalised groups, making him a valuable asset for governance-related transparency matters.

Shri Ashutosh Chaturvedi – Veteran Journalist and Media Leader

A distinguished figure in Indian journalism, Shri Chaturvedi brings 35 years of experience across print and broadcast media. With an M.Sc. in Chemistry, he served as Editor-in-Chief of Prabhat Khabar, Executive Editor of Amar Ujala, and Producer/Correspondent with BBC World Service. His deep understanding of media, public communication and information flow strengthens the Commission’s ability to address RTI issues involving public outreach and government accountability.

Shri Swagat Das – Former Secretary (Security) with 37 Years in Intelligence & Policing

A 1987 batch IPS officer (Chhattisgarh cadre), Shri Das retired as Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat. His extensive service includes roles as Special Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and several senior positions in the Intelligence Bureau. With more than 37 years of expertise in crisis management, law enforcement, intelligence operations and personnel administration, he brings a security-informed perspective to information governance.

Ms. Sudha Rani Relangi – Legal Expert and RTI Act Drafter

A seasoned officer of the Indian Legal Service, Ms. Relangi retired as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice. She holds a B.Sc., an LLM, and is a Research Scholar from DSNLU. Her distinguished career includes serving as Legislative Counsel and Director of Prosecution, CBI. Notably, she contributed to drafting the RTI Act, 2005 itself, making her presence in the Commission especially significant for interpreting and applying the law.

Shri P. R. Ramesh – Senior Political Editor with Deep Analytical Experience

A respected journalist with more than 30 years in political reporting and commentary, Shri Ramesh previously served as Managing Editor, Open magazine, and held senior editorial roles at the Economic Times. With an M.A. in English, he is known for sharp political analysis and in-depth coverage of national affairs, adding strong interpretative and communication skills to the CIC.

Shri Khushwant Singh Sethi – Senior Forest Service Officer with Environmental Expertise

A 1990 batch Indian Forest Service officer (Tripura cadre), Shri Sethi served as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, and Principal Secretary (Forests). Holding an M.Sc., PG Diploma in Forestry, and M.Phil, he brings 34+ years of experience in biodiversity, wildlife conservation, pollution control and public outreach. His expertise strengthens the Commission’s handling of RTI matters related to environment, climate, and natural resource governance.

Ms. Jaya Varma Sinha – Former Chairman & CEO of Railway Board

A 1988 batch IRMS officer, Ms. Sinha previously served as the Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, the highest position in Indian Railways. With an M.A. in Psychology and 36 years of experience in administrative, financial and technical roles, she contributed to major reforms in the railways, including safety, operations, and commercial strategy. She brings expertise in large-scale public systems and service delivery.

Shri Sanjeev Kumar Jindal – Senior Bureaucrat with Multisectoral Policy Experience

A 1989 batch officer of the CSS, Shri Jindal served as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. He holds a B.Com., MBA (Finance) and an M.A. in International Development Policy (Duke University). With 34+ years of experience across disaster management, financial services, economic affairs, public distribution, industry promotion and administrative reforms, he adds multidimensional policy expertise to the Commission.

Strengthening India’s Transparency Architecture

With the induction of a diverse and experienced team of Information Commissioners, the Central Information Commission is poised to enhance its functioning, reduce pendency of cases, and promote timely access to information.

The strengthened Commission is expected to:

Improve responsiveness to citizen queries

Reinforce government accountability

Streamline RTI processes through specialised domain knowledge

Support transparency reforms across ministries and departments

The appointment of Shri Raj Kumar Goyal as CIC, coupled with a competent team of Commissioners, marks a proactive step toward improving India’s information governance and ensuring that the Right to Information remains a powerful tool for democracy and public empowerment.