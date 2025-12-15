India Unveils 2025 Nuclear Energy Bill to Boost Clean Power, Safety & Innovation

In a major legislative milestone, Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh introduced the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 in Parliament. The Bill represents the most significant overhaul of India’s nuclear governance since Independence, aiming to repeal both the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, and replace them with a unified, modern, future-ready nuclear law.

The proposed legislation is positioned as a central pillar in India’s long-term energy transition strategy, supporting the expansion of clean, round-the-clock nuclear power critical for emerging high-energy-demand sectors such as data centres, green hydrogen production, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

India’s Evolving Nuclear Capability and Strategic Rationale

The Statement of Objects and Reasons reveals that decades of consistent investment in research and development have enabled India to attain full-spectrum self-reliance across the nuclear fuel cycle—from uranium exploration and mining to fuel fabrication, reactor operation and spent fuel management.

With this maturity, the government believes India is ready to scale nuclear capacity significantly, not only for decarbonisation but also for meeting the world’s fastest-growing electricity demand in a sustainable manner. Nuclear power, with its high-capacity factor and negligible emissions, is seen as an essential complement to solar and wind energy in achieving long-term energy stability.

Ambitious National Targets: 100 GW Nuclear Power by 2047

The Bill reinforces India’s broader climate roadmap, including:

Net-zero emissions by 2070

100 gigawatts of nuclear installed capacity by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of Independence

Greater reliance on indigenous thorium and fuel-cycle technologies

Deepening India’s role in the international nuclear supply chain

To fulfil these goals, the legislation encourages greater participation from both public and private sectors, signalling a historic shift from traditional state monopoly to a more collaborative ecosystem.

Comprehensive Regulation of Nuclear and Radiation Technologies

The Bill redefines India’s nuclear regulatory landscape by establishing clear, streamlined provisions for:

Licensing and safety authorisation for individuals or entities involved in nuclear generation, operations or material handling

Monitoring and regulation of radiation technologies in medicine, agriculture, food preservation, industrial testing and scientific research

Suspension or revocation of licences on grounds of non-compliance, safety lapses, or security concerns

Notably, the Bill exempts research, development and innovation activities from licensing requirements, aiming to promote a more vibrant research ecosystem and accelerate breakthroughs in nuclear science and applications.

Modernised Liability and Safety Framework

A key reform is the introduction of a revised civil liability regime designed to be:

Pragmatic for operators and suppliers

Clear and predictable for investors

Fair and robust for public protection

The Bill grants statutory status to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), strengthening its authority over safety, safeguards, emergency preparedness, and security standards. It also mandates high-quality assurance systems—critical for nuclear construction, reactor integrity and long-term operational safety.

New Institutions for Oversight, Redressal and Accountability

To enhance transparency and public trust, the legislation proposes several new institutional mechanisms:

Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council to advise on public grievances and systemic improvements

Claims Commissioners for compensation cases

Nuclear Damage Claims Commission, empowered to adjudicate large-scale or severe nuclear incidents

Appellate Tribunal for Electricity as the appellate authority for nuclear damage matters

These entities aim to create a responsive, accessible and credible redressal structure for both civilians and nuclear operators.

A Forward-Looking Framework for India’s Clean Energy Era

By introducing this Bill, the government has signalled its commitment to aligning nuclear governance with global best practices, national security priorities and international obligations under frameworks such as the IAEA conventions.

The legislation seeks to balance:

Energy expansion

Public safety

Technological innovation

Environmental stewardship

National and global responsibilities

It marks a transformative step toward embedding nuclear energy at the heart of India’s clean energy matrix and future economic growth.