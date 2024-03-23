Left Menu

Houthi leader says there has been 'reckless' American-British attacks on Yemen

The head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, said on Saturday there have been "reckless" American-British attacks on Yemen. The American-British attacks aim to break a naval blockade of ships linked to Israel, which is besieging Gaza, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi said on X.

The head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, said on Saturday there have been "reckless" American-British attacks on Yemen.

The American-British attacks aim to break a naval blockade of ships linked to Israel, which is besieging Gaza, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi said on X. The Houthi-run Saba News Agency said separately that U.S.-British aircraft had launched five raids on Hodeidah, the area where Yemen's main port is located.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza. The attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.

