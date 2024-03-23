Left Menu

Police sub-inspector caught taking bribe in UP's Shahjahanpur

A police sub-inspector in Shahjahanpur, UP, was caught taking a bribe from an accused of illegal liquor trade. The accused, Satyapal Singh, alleged that Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar Sharma threatened him for a bribe of Rs 10,000. The Anti-Corruption Organisation arrested Sharma while accepting the bribe. A case has been lodged against Sharma at Sadar Bazar police station.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 23-03-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 10:11 IST
Police sub-inspector caught taking bribe in UP's Shahjahanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub-inspector was caught taking bribe after threatening an accused of illegal liquor trade here, officials on Saturday said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar told PTI that a case was recently registered against a person named Satyapal Singh, a resident of Banda police station area, on charges of illegal liquor business.

Singh had alleged that Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar Sharma had threatened him that if he did not give him a bribe of Rs 10,000 then he would add a serious charge in the case and send him to jail.

The victim had complained in this regard with the Bareilly-based Anti-Corruption Organisation and its team which was here last night arrested the sub-inspector while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 inside the Banda police station, the ASP said.

The Anti-Corruption Organisation team has lodged a case against the accused sub-inspector at the Sadar Bazar police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024