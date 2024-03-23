Police sub-inspector caught taking bribe in UP's Shahjahanpur
A police sub-inspector in Shahjahanpur, UP, was caught taking a bribe from an accused of illegal liquor trade. The accused, Satyapal Singh, alleged that Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar Sharma threatened him for a bribe of Rs 10,000. The Anti-Corruption Organisation arrested Sharma while accepting the bribe. A case has been lodged against Sharma at Sadar Bazar police station.
A police sub-inspector was caught taking bribe after threatening an accused of illegal liquor trade here, officials on Saturday said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar told PTI that a case was recently registered against a person named Satyapal Singh, a resident of Banda police station area, on charges of illegal liquor business.
Singh had alleged that Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar Sharma had threatened him that if he did not give him a bribe of Rs 10,000 then he would add a serious charge in the case and send him to jail.
The victim had complained in this regard with the Bareilly-based Anti-Corruption Organisation and its team which was here last night arrested the sub-inspector while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 inside the Banda police station, the ASP said.
The Anti-Corruption Organisation team has lodged a case against the accused sub-inspector at the Sadar Bazar police station, he added.
