EC Initiates Probe into Circulation of Morphed Video Allegedly Featuring Amit Shah

The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress, alleging that it circulated a "deep fake and morphed" video of Home Minister Amit Shah to derail the poll process, and demanded strict action against the party.

A BJP delegation comprising Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the party's national media department in-charge Anil Baluni also complained against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party has been using violence as a weapon, and demanded that the poll panel ensure a free and fair election in the state.

"The Congress wants to derail the entire election process through a deep fake and morphed video (of Amit Shah). We raised a complaint before the Election Commission today against it. The Congress has tried to create confusion among people by posting a deep fake video from its official handle," Vaishnaw told reporters after meeting the poll panel officials.

"We requested the Election Commission to take strict action," he added.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

Delhi Police has asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to join its probe on May 1 in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video being circulated on social media, official sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the police have issued notices to five members of the Telangana Congress, including its chief Reddy, who posted the video on X.

Baluni also alleged that the Congress has been continuously violating the model code of conduct and the Election Commission's directions, and using children in its poll campaigns by posting their pictures and videos on social media.

"This is being done through their (Congress') official social media accounts. We have requested the Election Commission to stop this and also take strict action," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)