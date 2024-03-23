Left Menu

Two suspects in Moscow attack detained, others flee after car chase - lawmaker

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near the capital on Friday, killing at least 60 people and injuring 145 in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants. Lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein cited "preliminary information" saying the attackers were in a Renault vehicle that was spotted by police in Bryansk region, about 340 km (210 miles) southwest of Moscow on Friday night, but disobeyed instructions to stop.

Visual of the explosion at Moscow concert hall (Photo credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Two people suspected of carrying out a deadly attack near Moscow have been detained after a car chase but others are still at large, a Russian lawmaker said on Saturday. Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near the capital on Friday, killing at least 60 people and injuring 145 in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

Lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein cited "preliminary information" saying the attackers were in a Renault vehicle that was spotted by police in Bryansk region, about 340 km (210 miles) southwest of Moscow on Friday night, but disobeyed instructions to stop. "During the pursuit, shots were fired and the car overturned. One terrorist was detained on the spot, the rest fled into the forest. As a result of the search, a second suspect was found and detained at approximately 3:50 a.m. The search for the others continues," the lawmaker said.

It was not clear how many people had escaped the scene. Khinshtein said a pistol, a magazine for an assault rifle and passports from Tajikistan were found in the car.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Russia since the Beslan school siege in 2004.

