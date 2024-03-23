Left Menu

Minor raped by classmate's father in Himachal

A Class 6 girl was allegedly raped by her classmates father, police here said on Saturday. The Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the incident occurred when the girl had gone to her classmates home.When the girl did not return home for several hours, her mother called her on her mobile phone.

PTI | Una | Updated: 23-03-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 19:24 IST
Minor raped by classmate's father in Himachal
  • Country:
  • India

A Class 6 girl was allegedly raped by her classmate's father, police here said on Saturday. The Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the incident occurred when the girl had gone to her classmate's home.

When the girl did not return home for several hours, her mother called her on her mobile phone. The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother, Singh said. Following this, the mother along with her brother rushed to the friend's house and brought the victim back and approached the police, he said. Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. The accused has not been arrested yet, the SP said. The police are interrogating the accused based on the mother's complaint and action would be taken accordingly, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024