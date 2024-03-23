Left Menu

Huge quantity of liquor seized at Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 23-03-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:35 IST
Huge quantity of liquor seized at Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border
  • Country:
  • India

A huge quantity of liquor was seized at the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, police said on Saturday.

A total of 11,640 bottles of different brands, worth around Rs 25 lakh, were seized on Thursday night while being smuggled in a pickup van to Andhra Pradesh from Odisha's Ganjam district, they said.

One person, identified as P Gopi of Pati Sonapur, was arrested. The vehicle was also seized, said SP (Berhampur) Saravana Viveka M.

Along with the Lok Sabha polls, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also vote for their assemblies.

Further investigation was going on to nab other persons suspected to be involved in the liquor smuggling, police said.

The SP that said since the model code of conduct came into force with the announcement of the polls, check-gates have been set up along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border for round-the-clock surveillance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024