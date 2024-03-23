Left Menu

Kolkata building collapse: Woman succumbs to injuries, toll rises to 12

A woman, who was injured in the building collapse in Kolkatas Garden Reach area, passed away at the state-run SSKM Hospital on Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 12, police said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:42 IST
A woman, who was injured in the building collapse in Kolkata's Garden Reach area, passed away at the state-run SSKM Hospital on Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 12, police said.

Octogenarian Marium Bibi, who sustained severe injuries in the accident, was transferred to SSKM Hospital from a private medical facility after her condition worsened. She succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning, a police officer said. ''After conducting post-mortem, the woman's body was handed over to her family members this evening,'' the officer added.

Regarding the condition of the other injured persons, the officer said one is recovering well, while another remains in critical condition.

The incident took place on Monday when an under-construction five-storey building in the city's western fringes collapsed, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. The building, which has been under construction since December 2022, consisted of 16 apartments, each measuring 500 square feet, all of which were booked for sale, according to police sources.

The builder and the landowner have been arrested by police in connection with the incident. MNB

