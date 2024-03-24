Left Menu

More than 10 missiles downed over Sevastopol, Crimea, Russian-installed official says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 02:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian air defence systems shot down more than 10 missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Saturday, the Russian-installed regional governor said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Our military is repelling a massive attack on Sevastopol," the governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said. Preliminary information showed more than 10 missiles had been shot down, he said. One woman suffered a shrapnel injury and infrastructure was damaged, including an office building and a gas line, he added.

