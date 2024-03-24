ISIS solely responsible for Moscow attack, no Ukraine involvement, White House says
24-03-2024
The Islamic State bears sole responsibility for the deadly attack near Moscow on Friday and there was no Ukrainian involvement, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Saturday.
The U.S. government early this month shared information with Russia about a planned attack in Moscow and also issued a public advisory to Americans in Russia on March 7, Watson said in a statement.
"ISIS bears sole responsibility for this attack. There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever," Watson said.
