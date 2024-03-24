Pope condemns Moscow attack as 'vile' act that offends God

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the shooting attack at the concert hall near Moscow as a "vile" act that offends God, saying his prayers were with the victims.

"I assure my prayers for the victims of the vile terrorist attack carried out in Moscow, may the Lord receive them in his peace, comfort their families and convert the hearts of those who ... carry out these inhuman actions that offend God," the Pope said in St. Peter's Square after the Palm Sunday mass.

