Article 370 prevented progressive laws from being extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that Article 370 was a temporary measure and it prevented very progressive laws from being extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.Addressing the Indian community members in Singapore, Jaishankar said that the benefits of the change are now visible.The minister said that Article 370 was a temporary measure of the Indian Constitution and by extending it, two things happened, which harmed us as a nation.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 24-03-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that Article 370 was a temporary measure and it prevented very progressive laws from being extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Addressing the Indian community members in Singapore, Jaishankar said that the benefits of the change are now visible.

The minister said that Article 370 was a temporary measure of the Indian Constitution and by extending it, two things happened, which harmed us as a nation. "One, it created an ethos of separatism, violence and terrorism. And this became a problem for the security of the entire country. Second, it prevented very progressive laws from being extended to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh at that point," he added.

In August 2019, the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories.

"Today, you can see the benefits of the change that has happened," he said while responding to a question. Jaishankar is in Singapore on a three-day visit from Saturday.

