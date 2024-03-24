UP: Motorbike collides head-on with truck in Ballia, 2 dead

Two men were killed when their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck in Chitbaragaon police station area here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the duo were returning from Ballia to their home in Chitbaragaon when their two-wheeler was hit by an oncoming truck.

Heera Gond (55) and Om Prakash Gond (35) were killed in the incident, police said.

Police sent both the bodies for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)