Relatives of Jaipur factory fire victims block NH; demand owner's arrest, compensation

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:08 IST
Locals and relatives of the six men who died in a chemical factory fire in Jaipur's Bassi blocked the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Sunday, demanding compensation for the family members and action against the factory owner.

The deadlock ended this evening when officials assured them of action on their demands in accordance with the rules, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) East Kavendra Sagar said.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to family members after postmortem, the police said.

The protesters had earlier refused to allow the police to shift the bodies to the mortuary.

Six men were killed and one was injured in the fire that broke out late on Saturday after an explosion in the factory boiler. While five men died on the spot, one succumbed at Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

Another injured person is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

People gathered on the highway in the morning and blocked the Jaipur-Agra national highway.

