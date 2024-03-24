Left Menu

UP: Mosques covered with tarpaulin in Aligarh, Sambhal ahead of Holi

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:21 IST
UP: Mosques covered with tarpaulin in Aligarh, Sambhal ahead of Holi
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine mosques in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Sambhal districts have been covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of Holi to prevent them from being smeared with colours, police said on Sunday.

The step was taken after talks with religious leaders to maintain law and order situation, police officials said.

In Aligarh, at least two mosques have been covered. One of them is Halwaaiyan mosque in the Sabzi Mandi area, and the other is located at Delhi Gate, Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pandey told reporters.

Pandey said that a flag march was conducted in the sensitive areas with a message of peace and police pickets have been set up in the old city areas.

In Sambhal, the district administration, in agreement with the Muslim community, has covered some mosques with tarpaulin sheets to avoid dispute.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Shrish Chandra told PTI that like last year, six-seven mosques in Sambhal have also been covered with tarpaulin with mutual consent, because splashing of colours often lead to disputes.

Circle Officer (Sambhal) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary told PTI that the district administration has covered the mosques on the routes where Holi is played.

Patron of Muslim Traders Organization, Ehtesham Ahmed, said that last year also several mosques in Sambhal including Bazaar Mosque, Nakhasha Mosque and the one located on Arya Samaj Road were covered to maintain peace in the city.

Covering the mosques by the administration is a good step for maintaining peace, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024