First-ever visit by Kalvari-class submarine to Campbell Bay port: Navy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Kalvari-class submarine of the Navy has made history with its maiden visit to strategic Campbell Bay, the southernmost port of India in the Nicobar group of islands, a senior official said on Sunday.

The move amplifies Indian Navy's reach, far away from the mainland.

A Kalvari-class submarine has ''made history with its inaugural visit to Campbell Bay, the southernmost port of India in the Nicobar group of islands'' in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the official said.

This marks the ''first-ever visit by a submarine of this class to this strategic port amplifying Indian Navy's reach, far away from the mainland allowing planners pivotal reach and operational flexibility in rapidly deploying stealth submarines in our areas of interest and beyond'', he said.

