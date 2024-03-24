Left Menu

Moscow will target shooting masterminds wherever they are from and whoever they are, says official

Russia will target those behind a deadly shooting at a concert hall near Moscow wherever they are from and whoever they are, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said on Sunday. And those who are involved, regardless of their country of origin and status, are now our main and legitimate target," he said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 21:34 IST
Moscow will target shooting masterminds wherever they are from and whoever they are, says official
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia will target those behind a deadly shooting at a concert hall near Moscow wherever they are from and whoever they are, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said on Sunday. Medvedev, who on Friday said that those who masterminded the attack should be hunted down and killed, made his latest statement on his official account on the Telegram messenger service.

"We will avenge each and every one (of those killed and wounded). And those who are involved, regardless of their country of origin and status, are now our main and legitimate target," he said. Russia lowered flags to half-mast on Sunday for a day of mourning for the scores of people gunned down with automatic weapons in the attack outside Moscow on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024