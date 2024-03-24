Left Menu

Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Thane's Yeoor

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 21:49 IST
Thane district, a forest official said.

It had to be brought down from the top of the hill, located at Mama Bhanja point near Lokmanya Nagar, on a stretcher in an operation that took four hours, SGNP official Manoj Jadhav said.

The rescue effort was carried out by a joint team of the forest department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, he added.

It will be treated at SGNP's rescue centre, RAWW founder Pawan Sharma said.

