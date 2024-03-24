'Take swift, strongest possible action': Atishi writes to LG on 4-year-old girl's rape in Delhi

Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to Lt Governor V K Saxena on the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl in the national capital's Pandav Nagar, urging him to take ''swift and strongest possible action'' against the accused. A girl was allegedly raped by her teacher's brother at a tuition centre in east Delhi, sparking a protest in the area with people vandalising some vehicles, police said Sunday. They said an FIR has been registered and the accused arrested.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday when the girl was at her tuition centre, which is run by the teacher from her home, police said. In a letter to the LG, Atishi said, ''Such a horrific crime is a blot on the national capital. It is a sign of the poor law-and-order situation... that women and young girls are not safe in Delhi. Criminals committing violent crimes against women and children have no fear of quick and strong action by the Delhi Police.'' ''Today I am writing to you not just as a minister, but as a woman who lives in Delhi. Article 239AA of the Constitution gives you the responsibility of police and public order. Kindly ensure that swift and strongest possible action is taken against the perpetrators of this horrendous crime,'' she said.

Atishi also urged him to ensure that Delhi becomes safe for women. ''The women of Delhi are looking towards you to fulfil your constitutional obligation to provide them a safe city,'' she wrote. Addressing a press conference, Kuldeep Kumar, AAP's Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi, said the law and order situation in the national capital is deteriorating and that women did not feel safe in Delhi. He also sought time on behalf of the party to meet Saxena the discuss the matter.

