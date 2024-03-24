Left Menu

Stop terror factories, don't lecture on democracy: India hits out at Pak in IPU

The country holds the ignoble record of hosting one of the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council, he reminded the audience.He hoped that Islamabad will draw the correct lessons for the good of its own people.Harivansh is leading the Indian delegation to the IPU.

Stop terror factories, don't lecture on democracy: India hits out at Pak in IPU
India on Sunday hit out at Pakistan at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), saying lectures by a country with an abysmal track record of democracy is laughable and advised it to stop its terror factories to launch cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Using his right of reply against Pakistan during 148th Assembly of the IPU in Geneva, Switzerland, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said India is the largest democracy in the world and many consider it a model to be emulated.

''Lectures by a country which has an abysmal track record of democracy is laughable, to say the least. It would have been better if Pakistan did not undermine the importance of a platform like IPU by such absurd allegations and false narratives,'' he said.

Referring to allegations made by Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha deputy chair said the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

''No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from anyone can override this fact. Instead, Pakistan would be well advised to stop its terror factories that continue to launch countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir while farcically claiming to champion the cause of human rights,'' he said.

Harivansh drew the attention of IPU members that Pakistan has an established history of harboring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists.

''Let me recall that Osama Bin Laden, the face of global terror, was found in Pakistan. The country holds the ignoble record of hosting one of the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council,'' he reminded the audience.

He hoped that Islamabad will draw the correct lessons for the good of its own people.

Harivansh is leading the Indian delegation to the IPU.

