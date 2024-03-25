Left Menu

Moscow court charges two suspects in concert hall attack - agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 01:04 IST
Moscow court charges two suspects in concert hall attack - agencies
  • Russia

Moscow's Basmanny district court on Sunday charged two suspects in Friday's concert hall attack in which at least 137 people were killed with an act of terrorism, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The court listed the suspects as Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev and Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda.

The suspects may face life in prison, RIA news agency reported.

