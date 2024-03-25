Two units offline after fire at Russia's Rostov power plant, governor says
Two power units at the Novocherkassk power plant in Russia's Rostov region were taken out of operation after a fire early on Monday, the governor of the region said.
The fire at the plant was promptly extinguished and there were no casualties, the governor, Vasyly Golubev, said on the Telegram messaging app.
He did not say what caused the fire.
