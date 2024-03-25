Navi Mumbai: 10 booked after hookah parlour raid

Ten persons were booked after a 'hookah' parlour was raided in Nerul in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The raid was carried out late Friday night, the Nerul police station official said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) as well as Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, he said.

The persons booked include six customers, the official added.

