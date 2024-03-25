Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: 10 booked after hookah parlour raid

Ten individuals were booked following a raid at a 'hookah' parlour in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The raid took place late Friday night by Nerul police. A case was registered under IPC sections 285 and 336, along with COTPA 2003. Among those booked were six customers.

Updated: 25-03-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 10:11 IST
Ten persons were booked after a 'hookah' parlour was raided in Nerul in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The raid was carried out late Friday night, the Nerul police station official said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) as well as Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, he said.

The persons booked include six customers, the official added.

