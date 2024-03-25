Navi Mumbai: 10 booked after hookah parlour raid
Ten individuals were booked following a raid at a 'hookah' parlour in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The raid took place late Friday night by Nerul police. A case was registered under IPC sections 285 and 336, along with COTPA 2003. Among those booked were six customers.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 10:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Ten persons were booked after a 'hookah' parlour was raided in Nerul in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.
The raid was carried out late Friday night, the Nerul police station official said.
A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) as well as Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, he said.
The persons booked include six customers, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nerul
- Indian
- Cigarettes
- Navi
- Mumbai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Djokovic makes winning return to Indian Wells
Tennis-Gauff survives scare, Pegula upset at Indian Wells
Indian Super League: Hyderabad FC record first win of season, beat Chennaiyin FC
Virginia State Senate passes resolution commending work of Indian American journalist
Tennis-Sabalenka escapes Stearns to reach Indian Wells third round