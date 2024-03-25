Left Menu

Major fire breaks out in oil godown in Delhi, no casualties

A major fire broke out in an oil godown in outer Delhis Budhpur Alipur area on Monday morning, officials said.There were no casualties as the people who were inside the building were able to get out in time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 11:28 IST
Major fire breaks out in oil godown in Delhi, no casualties
A major fire broke out in an oil godown in outer Delhi's Budhpur Alipur area on Monday morning, officials said.

There were no casualties as the people who were inside the building were able to get out in time. It is suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit, they said.

A call about the fire was received around 6:15 am and 34 fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

''By the time the firefighting operation started, the blaze had spread across the oil godown and to a neighbouring building, which houses a godown of Whirlpool company,'' the official said.

Thick black smoke billowed from the godown due to the burning oil. Several videos of the fire are also circulating on social media. No casualties have been reported. People who were working inside the godown managed to get out in time. It's a very large area and the firefighting operation is underway, police said.

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, a police officer said.

