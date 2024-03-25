Left Menu

Holi celebrated with fanfare in Rajasthan

Tourists were seen dancing in groups and applying colours on each other.In Bharatpur, minister Jawahar Singh played Holi with people and danced to music with his supporters.Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met people in Udaipur and exchanged Holi greetings.Police said that no untoward incident was reported in the state and the festival was being played peacefully.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 11:43 IST
Holi celebrated with fanfare in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The festival of Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Rajasthan on Monday, with everyone joining in the revelry and coming out in the streets to painting each other with colours.

Its gaiety was no less in temples, at least one of which, Jaipur's famous Govind Devji temple, witnessed people throwing gulal in air.

Foreign guests who are staying in Rajasthan also enjoyed the 'Rangotsav' and several of them were seen playing with colours in the walled city of Jaipur.

More than 5,000 policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order and check hooliganism on Holi in the state capital. Chief Minister Bhajnalal Sharma played Holi with the people on the Officers' Training School campus. Foreign tourists in Pushkar also enjoyed Holi. Tourists were seen dancing in groups and applying colours on each other.

In Bharatpur, minister Jawahar Singh played Holi with people and danced to music with his supporters.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met people in Udaipur and exchanged Holi greetings.

Police said that no untoward incident was reported in the state and the festival was being played peacefully.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024