Left Menu

We must push for lasting peace in Gaza, UN chief insists, as starvation threat nears

UN News | Updated: 25-03-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 16:24 IST
We must push for lasting peace in Gaza, UN chief insists, as starvation threat nears
With "starvation bearing down" on Gaza, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday repeated his call for a sustainable end to the conflict and the release of all remaining hostages – amid "unprecedented and ongoing devastation" in the occupied enclave. "The need is urgent," Mr. Guterres said in Amman, alongside Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safady, as he pledged to keep pushing "for the **removal of all obstacles to life-saving aid** , for more access and more entry points" into Gaza. The UN chief's appeal came amid increasingly dire scenes reported by UN humanitarians and other aid partners - particularly in northern governorates, where the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that **27 children have now died from complications linked to severe malnutrition**. "We must face facts. There will be no sustainable humanitarian solution with an ongoing war as bloody as this," the UN chief stressed. "Let me repeat: nothing justifies the abhorrent October 7 attacks and hostage- taking by Hamas – and nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people." ## **UNRWA shut out** The UN chief's appeal for a lasting peace and a humanitarian ceasefire to enable the effective delivery of food, fuel and medicines came as the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, confirmed that it had been **barred by the Israeli authorities from providing transporting assistance to northern Gaza**. At the same time, the UN agency – which is the largest international aid provider in the enclave - reported that basic commodities in northern governorates were now "25 times more expensive than they were before the war", with a 25-kilogramme sac of flour costing more than $400. Despite the warnings that famine is imminent in Gaza, "there has been no significant change in the volume of supplies entering Gaza or improved access to the north", UNRWA insisted. It noted that during the first 23 days of March, **just 157 aid trucks per day crossed into Gaza** , on average. This is "well below the operational capacity of both border crossings and the target of 500 per day". Delays continue to happen at Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel and Rafah from Egypt, the UN agency noted, adding that the killing of several Palestinian policemen in Israeli airstrikes near the crossings in early February had "severely impacted" the delivery of aid. ## **Help and hope for millions** Earlier, the UN Secretary-General stressed once again UNRWA's positive impact in millions of people's lives, while on the latest leg of his annual solidarity visit to Egypt and Jordan marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. "We must strive to keep the one-of-a-kind services that UNRWA provides flowing because that keeps hope flowing," he said, after meeting residents at Wihdat Palestine Refugee Camp, home to some of Jordan's 2.4 million Palestine refugees - the largest number in the region. Insisting that that the UN agency remained "a lifeline of hope and dignity" for many, Mr. Guterres underscored the "real difference" that its schools and health centres make to the lives of Palestinian refugees of all ages. ## **Peace-building role** In addition to providing education to over 500,000 girls and boys, some two million people receive health care and work opportunities, the UN chief explained, while half a million of the poorest Palestinians also benefit from its assistance. All of these factors contribute to UNWRA's key role in "advancing social cohesion, promoting stability and building peace", he said. " **Imagine if all of this was taken away. It would be cruel and incomprehensible** – especially as we honour the **171 women and men of UNRWA who have been killed in Gaza** – the largest number of deaths of UN staff in our history." Across Gaza meanwhile, conflict continued unabated at the weekend, with Israeli bombardments and airstrikes reported in southern Gaza, including in Rafah where UNRWA estimates that 1.2 million people now live, "the vast majority in formal and informal shelters". ## **Veterans' horror** Describing his visit to the Rafah border crossing at the weekend, the UN Secretary-General said that the veteran humanitarians he had met "have never seen anything as horrible" as what has unfolded in Gaza. **"The scale and speed of the death and destruction are on an entirely different level. And now starvation is bearing down on Palestinians in Gaza."** Insisting that there was "a growing consciousness around the world that all of this must stop", the UN chief insisted that a two-State solution was the only way to ensure a lasting end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "Israelis must see their legitimate needs for security materialized, and Palestinians must see their legitimate aspirations for a fully independent, viable and sovereign State realized, in line with United Nations resolutions, international law and previous agreements," Mr. Guterres said. ### Donate to the humanitarian response in Gaza

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024