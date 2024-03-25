Netanyahu may cancel Israeli delegation to US over UN Gaza vote, Ynet reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not send a delegation as planned to Washington if the United States does not veto a U.N. Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli news website Ynet reported on Monday.

A high-level delegation is due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office on Ynet's report.

