Netanyahu may cancel Israeli delegation to US over UN Gaza vote, Ynet reports
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-03-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 19:55 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not send a delegation as planned to Washington if the United States does not veto a U.N. Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli news website Ynet reported on Monday.
A high-level delegation is due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office on Ynet's report.
