Three arrested with firearms in Jharkhand's Garwah

The police team arrested Pappu Choudhary from Nawada village.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were arrested and eight firearms and ammunition were seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Garwah district, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the house of Shubham Paswan in Hur Madhya village. During the search, the police team found four country-made firearms, three semi-automatic pistols and ammunition.

Police also seized a rifle from the house of Rakesh Choudhary in the same village following information provided by Paswan.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Pandey said the seized firearms were meant to be used during the Lok Sabha polls.

Police arrested both Paswan and Choudhary, the SP said.

During the preliminary interrogation, Paswan told police that the firearms belonged to Satyendra Choubey, who had purchased them and kept them in his house.

The SP said Satyendra had bought it from one Pappu Choudhary, an arms supplier and history-sheeter. The police team arrested Pappu Choudhary from Nawada village.

