2 minor girls drown in Jharkhand's Palamu
PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 25-03-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:03 IST
Two minor girls drowned in the Koel river in Palamu district on Monday, police said. Six girls had gone to the river for taking bath after playing Holi, but two of them drowned, Officer-in-Charge of Mohamnadganj police station, Pankaj Kumar Tiwary, said.
The deceased were identified as Priya Kumari (9) and Rubi Kumari (8).
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.
