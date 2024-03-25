Netanyahu cancels trip to Washington to protest United Nations call for cease-fire in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled a planned visit to Washington by a high-level delegation to protest Monday's U.N. Security Council decision calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The resolution passed 14-0 after the U.S. decided not to use its veto power and instead abstained.

Netanyahu accused the U.S. of "retreating" from what he said had been a "principled position" by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the cease-fire on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The Israeli delegation was to present White House officials with plans for an expected ground invasion of the strategic Gaza town of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinian civilians have sought shelter from the war.

