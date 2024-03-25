Left Menu

Two drug smugglers arrested in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, opium worth Rs 2.35 crore recovered

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 22:30 IST
  • India

Two alleged drug smugglers were arrested in Hanumangarh district and over 40 kg of opium was recovered from them, police said on Monday.

The value of drugs, seized by a team of Sangaria Police, is estimated to be Rs 2.35 crore, they said.

During patrolling, officer Dharampal Singh stopped a vehicle on Chautala-Hanumangarh road and recovered 40.3 kg of opium.

After recovering the drugs, Punjab residents Ranveer Bishnoi (46) and Mithilesh Pandey (38), who were in the vehicle, were arrested, police said.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Sangaria Police Station and further investigation was underway, they said.

