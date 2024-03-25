Two drug smugglers arrested in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, opium worth Rs 2.35 crore recovered

Two alleged drug smugglers were arrested in Hanumangarh district and over 40 kg of opium was recovered from them, police said on Monday.

The value of drugs, seized by a team of Sangaria Police, is estimated to be Rs 2.35 crore, they said.

During patrolling, officer Dharampal Singh stopped a vehicle on Chautala-Hanumangarh road and recovered 40.3 kg of opium.

After recovering the drugs, Punjab residents Ranveer Bishnoi (46) and Mithilesh Pandey (38), who were in the vehicle, were arrested, police said.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Sangaria Police Station and further investigation was underway, they said.

