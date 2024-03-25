22 families in Bengaluru fined for violating order, using potable water for non-essential purposes

Amid ongoing water crisis in the city, 22 families have been fined Rs 5,000 each by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board for violating its order of using potable water for non-essential purposes. The order was issued nearly two weeks ago and the action was taken based on several complaints received by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) via social media, officials said. According to BWSSB, it has collected Rs.1.1 lakh fine from 22 such households for flouting its order and using potable water for washing cars, gardening and other non-essential purposes amid shortage of water especially in certain parts of the city. As per the data shared by the board, maximum of these violators were from the southeastern division. At least 12 such complaints were received from the particular division and a total of Rs. 60,000 was collected as a fine from these violators. Similarly, Rs 15,000 fine was collected from the East division while another Rs 15,000 cash was collected from the Southwestern division among others. On March 7, the BWSSB had issued an order prohibiting usage of potable water in the city of Bengaluru for cleaning vehicles, construction of buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes or decorations like fountains. Malls and cinema halls were permitted to use water only for drinking. ''In case of violation of the order, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be applicable for the first time offence and recurrence of this violation will result in a fine of Rs 5,000 with an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day,'' it stated. The public were urged to use water judiciously and immediately inform the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board's call centre 1916 if anyone was found violating the prohibitory order.

