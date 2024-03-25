Left Menu

J-K: Criminal arrested with pistol in Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 23:49 IST
J-K: Criminal arrested with pistol in Samba
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested an alleged criminal on Monday and recovered a pistol from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The vehicle carrying the alleged criminal, Narayan Sharma alias Shuna, was intercepted during routine checking at Vijaypur, they said.

A pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him. A case under Arms Act was registered at Vijaypur Police Station and further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024