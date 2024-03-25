J-K: Criminal arrested with pistol in Samba
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Police arrested an alleged criminal on Monday and recovered a pistol from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.
The vehicle carrying the alleged criminal, Narayan Sharma alias Shuna, was intercepted during routine checking at Vijaypur, they said.
A pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him. A case under Arms Act was registered at Vijaypur Police Station and further investigation is underway, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narayan Sharma
- Vijaypur
- Jammu
- Vijaypur Police Station
- Shuna
- Kashmir
- Arms Act
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woman raped in Jammu, 3 booked
Woman dies after being hit by oil tanker in Jammu, driver held
JKNF was found carrying out secessionist activities to sever Jammu and Kashmir from Bharat: Home Minister Amit Shah after ban on outfit.
MHA bans Jammu Kashmir National Front for next 5 years under UAPA
Jammu Kashmir National Front banned by govt under UAPA