J-K: Criminal arrested with pistol in Samba

Police arrested an alleged criminal on Monday and recovered a pistol from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The vehicle carrying the alleged criminal, Narayan Sharma alias Shuna, was intercepted during routine checking at Vijaypur, they said.

A pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him. A case under Arms Act was registered at Vijaypur Police Station and further investigation is underway, police said.

