3 killed in head-on collision between car, motorcycle in Mathura

Three persons were killed and two injured in a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle near Magherawale Hanuman temple here, police said on Monday The deceased have been identified as Hemant, 25, Hukam Singh, 36, and Mahesh, 28, all residents of Tosh village under Jait police station.

''The bike-borne youths were going to a place to play Holi,'' SP city Arvind Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured have been admitted to hospital, police said.

