German train drivers say they have wage deal with Deutsche Bahn

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 00:06 IST
German train drivers' union GDL said on Monday it had struck a wage deal with rail operator Deutsche Bahn, after months of dispute and strikes.

GDL said in a statement that it would hold a press conference on a collective bargaining agreement with Deutsche Bahn at 1030 GMT on Tuesday in Berlin.

Deutsche Bahn said in a separate statement that it would hold a press conference "on the current state of wage talks" at 0900 GMT on Tuesday, also in Berlin.

