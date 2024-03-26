German train drivers say they have wage deal with Deutsche Bahn
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 00:06 IST
German train drivers' union GDL said on Monday it had struck a wage deal with rail operator Deutsche Bahn, after months of dispute and strikes.
GDL said in a statement that it would hold a press conference on a collective bargaining agreement with Deutsche Bahn at 1030 GMT on Tuesday in Berlin.
Deutsche Bahn said in a separate statement that it would hold a press conference "on the current state of wage talks" at 0900 GMT on Tuesday, also in Berlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Berlin
- Deutsche Bahn
Advertisement