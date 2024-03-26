Left Menu

UN News | Updated: 26-03-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 02:58 IST
UN pays tribute to victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade
Top UN officials, including the Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly on Monday paid tribute to the millions of men, women and children who suffered as a result of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, one of most devastating chapters in human history. Addressing a commemorative meeting to mark the International Day of Remembrance of The Victims of Slavery and The Transatlantic Slave Trade, Assembly President Dennis Francis highlighted the harrowing journeys endured by millions during the so-called Middle Passage, emphasizing the stripping of their identities and dignity. "It is inconceivable that the enslaved were cruelly regarded as mere commodities for sale and exploitation," he said. "Together with their children born into slavery, perpetuating the vicious cycle of bondage and suffering – enduring untold horrors at the hands of their oppressors," he added. ## Pursuance of justice Assembly President Francis paid tribute to revolutionary figures such as Samuel Sharpe, Sojourner Truth, and Gaspar Yanga, who bravely fought for freedom, paving the way for abolitionist movements and inspiring generations to challenge injustice. He emphasized the ongoing impact of slavery's legacy, calling for accountability and reparations as essential components of pursuing true justice, stressing the urgent need to address systemic racism and discrimination faced by people of African descent, both historically and in contemporary society. "It is incumbent upon States, institutions, and individuals to acknowledge their roles in perpetuating these legacies of injustice – and to take meaningful steps towards reparatory justice," he said. ![Dennis Francis, President of the General Assembly, addresses a commemorative meeting to mark the International Day of Remembrance of The Victims of Slavery and The Transatlantic Slave Trade](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/26-03-2024-UN_Photo_PGA.jpg/image1170x530cropped.jpg) UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe Dennis Francis, President of the General Assembly, addresses a commemorative meeting to mark the International Day of Remembrance of The Victims of Slavery and The Transatlantic Slave Trade ## Echoes continue today Also on Monday, Courtenay Rattray, Chef de Cabinet of the Secretary-General, delivered a message on behalf of the UN chief, further amplifying the call for remembrance and justice. Reading the Secretary-General's message, Mr. Rattray echoed the sentiments of honouring the millions who suffered under the brutal regime of slavery. "For four hundred years, enslaved Africans fought for their freedom, while colonial powers and others committed horrific crimes against them," he said. "Many of those who organized and ran the Transatlantic slave trade amassed huge fortunes," he continued, noting that the enslaved were deprived of education, healthcare, opportunity, and prosperity. "This laid the foundations for a violent discrimination system based on white supremacy that still echoes today." Mr. Rattray underscored the need for reparatory justice frameworks to help overcome generations of exclusion and discrimination, urging united effort towards a world free from racism, discrimination, bigotry and hate. "Together, as we remember the victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, let's unite for human rights, dignity and opportunity for all."

