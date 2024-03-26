Left Menu

New Zealand's concerns on cyber security conveyed to China, foreign minister says

Updated: 26-03-2024 04:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 04:49 IST
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday the country's concerns about malicious cyber activity had been conveyed directly to the Chinese government.

"I directed senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to speak today to the Chinese Ambassador, to lay out our position and express our concerns. That conversation has now taken place," Peters said in a statement.

The New Zealand and Australian governments on Tuesday joined Britain and other international partners in expressing concerns about malicious cyber activity by Chinese state-backed actors, with New Zealand adding that its parliamentarian entities in 2021 were a victim.

