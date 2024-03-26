Left Menu

China's Xi Jinping to meet with American executives on Wednesday, sources say

China's President Xi Jinping will meet with American business leaders in Beijing on Wednesday, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter, in a follow up to his November dinner with U.S. investors in San Francisco.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 10:03 IST
China's Xi Jinping to meet with American executives on Wednesday, sources say
  • Country:
  • China

China's President Xi Jinping will meet with American business leaders in Beijing on Wednesday, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter, in a follow up to his November dinner with U.S. investors in San Francisco. The meeting was proposed by chief executive of U.S. insurer Chubb, Evan Greenberg, said one of the sources who has direct knowledge of the matter. Other attendees include Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council.

The meeting was first reported by the Wall Street Journal last week. The meeting is not part of the China Development Forum agenda, which took place in Beijing March 24-25, two sources said, and was deliberately scheduled for Wednesday to separate it from the high-profile forum for senior foreign executives and China's leaders.

China's State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Officials who spoke at the opening of the forum this weekend expressed confidence China would hit its economic targets, including growth of about 5% this year, and pledged further support for companies in strategically important sectors, an area Xi has dubbed "new productive forces."

In November, Xi told American business leaders in San Francisco that China is ready to be a partner and friend of the U.S., and there is plenty of room for cooperation, in a bid to overcome China's struggles to entice foreign investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024