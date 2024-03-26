Russia, Central African Republic in talks for location of Russian military base, TASS reports
Russia was discussing with the Central African Republic the location of a future Russian military base in the African country, Russian state-run news agency TASS cited Russian ambassador to the Central African Republic as saying on Tuesday.
"Talks are currently ongoing between defence ministries of the two states. As far as is known, the place to locate the base is being selected," TASS quoted Alexander Bikantov.
